AI-171 Crash: Preliminary AAIB Report Has A Lot Of Ambiguity: Expert

Expert Flags 'Ambiguity' in Preliminary Crash Report

Aviation Expert Sharath Panicker on Friday said that the preliminary AAIB report into the AI-171 crash has left a lot of ambiguity has left a lot of ambiguity as to what actually happened and hoped that an interim report will come out soon, which will tell when to expect the final report. He said a prayer meeting was held on the first anniversary of the plane crash in which 260 people were killed.

"I was still in Air India when the crash happened. Today is the first anniversary of the crash. We are here with the families of the victims of Air India 171. There was a prayer meeting, and we tried to explain to them, from a technical viewpoint, what may have happened and what the further course of action is. At this point, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is supposed to come out with the final report," Panicker told ANI.

Possible Electrical Issue Indicated

"I expect that at least an interim report will come out, which will tell us when to expect the final report. The preliminary report has left a lot of ambiguity as to what actually happened, the sequence of events, and the final timeline. The complicated part about the initial part of the preliminary report is the fact that the ram air turbine seems to have deployed during the takeoff roll and possibly before the engines themselves have failed, which leads us to the possibility that there was an electrical issue with the aircraft," he added.

AAIB Commits to Thorough Investigation

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident.

AAIB said in a statement that it is conducting the investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as amended, and the standards and recommended practices contained in ICAO Annex 13. A Preliminary Report containing factual information was released on 12 July 2025.

"Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident. This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation," the statement said.

"The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis," it added.

AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation. The Final Report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13.

"The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability," he added. (ANI)

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