IHC Launches Second Share Buyback Programme With Dh1.8 Billion First Tranche

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) has launched its second share buyback programme, which will have an initial tranche (portion) of Dh 1.8 billion used to buy back its shares.

The first tranche began on June 12 and will be implemented in line with the applicable regulations and standard trading rules of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

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The broader Dh5 billion programme is expected to be implemented through a series of tranches, with purchases conducted periodically within each tranche.

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The tranche represents 36 per cent of the total Dh5 billion share buyback programme approved by shareholders, which was announced at IHC's Annual General Assembly on March 16, 2026 and disclosed on March 16, 2026.

Details of each tranche and completed purchases will be disclosed on an ongoing basis through both ADX and IHC's website. International Securities LLC, IHC's appointed broker, will manage and execute purchases under the programme on behalf of IHC, the company said.

The announcement follows one of IHC's strongest quarters, with revenue increasing 33.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh31.4 billion and profit after tax rising 98.5 per cent to Dh8.2 billion. Additionally, its diversified portfolio aided in its strong financial performance.

The holdings company said that the share buyback programme forms part of IHC's broader capital management strategy that supports the efficient deployment of capital while maintaining the flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities across its diversified portfolio.

"Following one of our strongest quarters to date, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and creating sustainable value for shareholders,” Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said.“As we continue to expand our portfolio and pursue strategic opportunities across key sectors and markets, we remain committed to balancing investment for future growth with attractive returns for our investors."

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