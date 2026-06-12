Germany's Hamburg Airport Terminal Evacuated After Security Incident
"Flights are currently unable to depart, but arrivals are proceeding as scheduled. Please contact your airline," the airport said on its website.Recommended For You
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A man pressed an emergency button that opens escape routes, gaining unauthorised access to the security area, a federal police spokesperson said.ALSO READ
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