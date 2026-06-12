Space X Lift Off Could Drain Market Liquidity, Trigger Volatility

The warning from Nigel Green comes as SpaceX begins trading following the largest IPO ever undertaken, raising $75 billion and instantly becoming one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street.

The deVere CEO notes that the offering arrives amid an unprecedented race to finance AI and advanced tech projects.

He says the impact could reach far beyond the tech sector.

Nigel Green believes the risks are being underestimated because of the enthusiasm surrounding Elon Musk.

Investor demand for the IPO has reportedly exceeded $250 billion, highlighting the extraordinary appetite for the shares.

He warns retail investors not to get swept up by the hype.

Nigel Green stresses that the long-term outlook for innovation remains compelling, but says discipline is essential.

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