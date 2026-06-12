Space Stocks Lose Spacex (Nasdaq: SPCX) Pre-IPO Gains As Trading Commences

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including space stocks issues news and trading for the sector as Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ( SpaceX) (Nasdaq: SPCX ) starts trading following their IPO today.

The $135 IPO is win right from take off for investors betting on Elon Musk's SpaceX with a high of $168.75, currently trading at 156.42 +21.42 (+15.87%)

The ETF for the sector, Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily 2X Space ETF (CBOE_SPCL ) is trading at 51.26 +18.52 (+56.56%).

Space stocks that traded up yesterday pre the SpaceX IPO are selling off today, creating buying dips for traders that still think the sector will run.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC ) is trading at 20.73 -5.77 (-21.79%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE ) is trading at 3.7450 -1.9850 (-34.64%)

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (Nasdaq: FLY ) is trading at 31.92 -7.45 (-18.92%)

ASTC stock chart by TradingView

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