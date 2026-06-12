Silvercorp Lifts Ying District Silver Reserves 50% In Updated NI 43-101 Report

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining and silver stocks issues a research update on Silvercorp's updated Ying District NI 43-101 report.

Silvercorp's updated NI 43-101 report raised Ying Mining District mineral reserves 50% by tonnage and 20% in contained silver ounces versus its 2024 report. Proven and Probable Reserves stand at 19 million tonnes grading 174 g/t silver, containing 106 million ounces of silver, plus gold, lead, zinc and copper. Measured and Indicated Resources total 42.18 million tonnes containing 198 million ounces of silver. SVM traded at $10.89, up $0.38 from the prior close, when checked.

Key takeawaysThe reserve reset

Silvercorp Metals (TSX / NYSE American: SVM) said it filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Ying Mining District, headlined by a 50% increase in mineral reserves by tonnage and a 20% increase in contained silver ounces versus its 2024 report. The company put Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at 19 million tonnes grading 174 grams per tonne silver, containing 106 million ounces of silver, alongside gold, lead, zinc and copper. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were estimated at 42.18 million tonnes containing 198 million ounces of silver, and the company said its current mine plan projects roughly 106 million ounces of silver mined over a 17-year life of mine. SVM traded at $10.89 in U.S. trading, up $0.38 from the prior close when checked.

A 50% reserve increase resets Silvercorp's mine-life math at a moment when silver bulls are hunting for issuers with verifiable, NI 43-101-backed growth rather than drill-hole headlines.

The update landed against the broader risk-on, lower-oil backdrop described inour market overview, where softer crude eased the inflation picture across the commodity complex.

FAQ

How much did Silvercorp increase its Ying District reserves?

Silvercorp said the updated NI 43-101 report raised Ying District mineral reserves 50% by tonnage and 20% in contained silver ounces versus its 2024 report, to 19 million tonnes containing 106 million ounces of silver.

What is an NI 43-101 report?

National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101 - a Canadian Securities Administrators standard) governs how mining companies disclose technical and scientific information about mineral projects, including independently supported reserve and resource estimates. It is the framework that makes figures like Silvercorp's reserve update comparable and auditable.

What was Silvercorp's stock doing on the news?

SVM traded at $10.89 in U.S. trading, up $0.38 from the prior close, when checked. The price is intraday and not a closing level.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, indications, and forecasts are attributed to their named sources.

Related coverage:Mining Stocks Directory.

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