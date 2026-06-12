Friday's Deal Table: Shell Pauses Buybacks For The ARC Vote, Scotiabank Eyes A Jamaica Take-Private, And LIXTE Pivots To Battery Storage

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues a Friday deal-table roundup covering Shell's ARC Resources buyback pause, Scotiabank's Scotia Group Jamaica take-private, and LIXTE's pivot to battery storage.

Shell paused its $3 billion buyback through July 14 ahead of its $16.4 billion acquisition of ARC Resources, per Reuters. ARC's shareholder vote is set for July 14, 2026, with consideration of 0.40247 Shell share plus C$8.20 cash per ARC share. Scotiabank proposed taking Scotia Group Jamaica private for roughly C$0.5 billion, with an expected ~5-basis-point CET1 impact. LIXTE signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of NOMAD and plans to rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions.

Key takeawaysShell pauses buybacks as the ARC vote nears

Reuters reported that Shell (NYSE / LSE: SHEL) is pausing its $3 billion buyback program through July 14 because of securities-law requirements tied to its pending acquisition of ARC Resources (TSX: ARX), which Reuters identified as a $16.4 billion deal and Shell's largest since 2016. ARC separately said it filed its management information circular, with consideration of 0.40247 Shell share plus C$8.20 cash per ARC share, equal to C$32.80 per share on the referenced April 24 pricing basis. ARC said its special meeting is set for Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 10 a.m. Mountain time, with approval requiring at least 66 2/3% of votes cast. SHEL traded at $86.24, up $0.39 from the prior close when checked.

Pausing a $3 billion buyback is a mechanical, securities-law-driven step rather than a valuation signal, but it removes a steady bid from Shell shares until the ARC vote clears on July 14.

Scotiabank moves to take Scotia Group Jamaica private

Scotiabank (TSX / NYSE: BNS) said it proposed acquiring all remaining shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited that it does not already own, aiming to convert the business into a wholly owned private entity through a court-approved Scheme of Arrangement under Jamaica's Companies Act, 2004. The bank put total cash consideration to minority shareholders at approximately C$0.5 billion and the expected CET1 capital ratio impact at closing at roughly 5 basis points. BNS traded at $83.40, up $0.71 from the prior close when checked.

A roughly 5-basis-point capital hit for a half-billion-dollar buy-in signals Scotiabank is willing to spend modestly to simplify its Caribbean structure rather than chase new growth.

LIXTE pivots from biotech toward battery storage

LIXTE Biotechnology (Nasdaq: LIXT) said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems and intends to rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions once the deal closes. LIXTE said NOMAD was the first company to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) to market, framing the deal around datacenter and AI power bottlenecks. In company language, LIXTE cited approximately 2.3 terawatts of generation and storage capacity now sitting in U.S. interconnection queues, a figure attributed to the company rather than independently verified here. LIXT traded between $6.275 and $8.20 intraday and last changed hands at $6.41, down $0.84 from the prior close when checked.

A clinical-stage biotech rebranding into utility-scale battery storage is a pivot that lives or dies on execution, and the stock's intraday round-trip from $8.20 back to $6.41 shows the market has not yet decided which it is.

Shell's buyback pause comes as crude slipped below $90 - the energy backdrop we cover inour oil and markets overview. And the materials and resource sector saw action beyond the deal table the same morning, withSilvercorp's Ying reserve update.

FAQ

What is happening with the Shell-ARC Resources deal?

Reuters reported Shell paused its $3 billion buyback through July 14 because of securities-law requirements tied to its $16.4 billion acquisition of ARC Resources. ARC said its shareholder vote is scheduled for July 14, 2026, with consideration of 0.40247 Shell share plus C$8.20 cash per ARC share and a 66 2/3% approval threshold.

Why is Scotiabank taking Scotia Group Jamaica private?

Scotiabank said it proposed buying all Scotia Group Jamaica shares it does not already own - about C$0.5 billion in cash, a roughly 5-basis-point CET1 impact - to move the business to a wholly owned private structure via a court-approved Scheme of Arrangement.

Why is LIXTE changing its name to NOMAD Power Solutions?

LIXTE signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems and said it intends to rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions after closing, reflecting a pivot from biotech toward mobile, utility-grade battery energy storage.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, indications, and forecasts are attributed to their named sources.

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