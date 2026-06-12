LTM Launches AI 1000 To Develop The Next Generation Of Forward Deployed Engineers

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced AI 1000, a strategic workforce transformation initiative anchored by a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE). The program will develop a pool of 1,000+ AI-certified engineers, including Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), to help enterprises adopt, deploy, and scale AI.

The launch comes amid a major shift in enterprise tech talent. The FDE - among the fastest-growing roles in the AI ecosystem - combines the technical knowledge of LLMs and domain SLMs with business understanding to turn ideas into quantifiable ROI accretive outcomes and to drive client adoption. AI 1000 is LTM's structured response to this shift: it provides the training, platforms, and governed career frameworks to develop FDEs at scale.

AI 1000 takes an end-to-end approach to talent development via a four-stage model: Identify, Enable, Deploy, and Govern. It starts by identifying high-potential engineers using a proprietary AI Readiness Index. This is followed by curated learning journeys focused on AI-native skills and on validating capabilities through hackathons and real-world use cases. Qualified engineers are then deployed into AI programs.

A governance framework tracks performance, captures insights, and feeds its learnings back into the system. This creates a continuous cycle of capability building and growth. The CoE is supported by an integrated platform ecosystem for governing delivery with transparency, speed, and adaptability, better enabling our FDEs to achieve and measure business impact for clients.

“The role of the technology engineer is evolving rapidly. AI 1000 is built with the purpose of enhancing workforce productivity in creating tangible business outcomes. Through the AI 1000 CoE, we are building structured pathways to develop the combination of technical excellence and domain expertise to enable this purpose - and prepare our talent for the future,” said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director LTM.

With over 6.5 million learning hours, nearly 84% learning penetration, more than 15,000 external AI certifications, and more than 24,000 AI-trained associates, LTM has built a strong foundation for AI adoption. AI 1000 formalizes these efforts into a structured, evidence-based program with defined role pathways, measurable milestones, and a governed deployment framework. Success will be measured not by the number of employees trained, but by the outcomes those engineers deliver.

About LTM

LTM- a Larsen & Toubro Group Company - is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI - enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.

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