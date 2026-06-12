AUD/USD Forecast Today 12/06: Aussie Holds (Video&Chart)
- The Australian dollar has been very noisy during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to chop back and forth. This is not a huge surprise because, quite frankly, when you look at the overall market, and by overall market I mean well beyond currencies, the reality is that traders really don't know what to do.
I think you need to watch the 10-year yield in the United States, which probably gives you a little bit of a guide. If the yield starts to rise and the Aussie starts to sell off, that would be the normal correlation, although we are starting to see correlations around the world break down. Watch the 0.6950 level, that should tell you everything.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our AUD/USD Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment