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EUR/USD Forecast Today 12/06: Euro Weakens (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro initially tried to rally a bit during the trading session here on Thursday, but it continues to see overhead pressure. This is interesting because we did have the ECB interest rate decision as well as a statement, and despite the fact that the Europeans did in fact raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but all things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of questions about whether or not the market is going to continue to expect weakness out of Europe, and I think they do.
So, with that being said, I think this is a“fade the rally” market, and the last 4 days have clearly shown that to at least be true so far. I have a hard time with the idea of buying the Euro at the moment, at least against the US dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
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