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XAU/USD Forecast Today 12/06: Near $4,000 (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The gold market has chopped back and forth during the trading session here on Thursday as we are hovering just above the crucial $4,000 level. The $4,000 level is an area that I think traders continue to look at very closely, mainly due to the idea that a large, round, psychologically significant figure probably attracts a lot of attention from options traders.
So, with that being said, I like the idea of buying gold eventually, just not right now. If you're a day trader, you might be able to trade the pop, but you have to be very nimble and get out at the first sign of trouble.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
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