USD/JPY Forecast Today 12/06: Resistance High (Video&Chart)
- The Forex markets will be paying close attention to this pair, as we are looking for a potential break of a major swing high dating back to 1990. The US dollar has been noisy against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see the dollar reaching an area where the Bank of Japan has intervened.
The swap that you get paid at the end of every day will help build your account as well, and this is one of those situations where, if we do take off from here, this could be an investment, not just a trade. Short-term pullbacks continue to be buying opportunities with the 50-day EMA offering a floor.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWant to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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