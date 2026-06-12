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XAG/USD Forecast Today 12/06: Price Bounces (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The silver market initially fell a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the silver market continues to see a lot of pressure. That being said, we have seen a nice bounce here with the 60-dollar level underneath, offering a bit of a floor. If the market were to continue to see a little bit of a bounce, then we could make a move towards the 200-day EMA. That being said, I'm a little bit leery of buying a ton of silver.
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