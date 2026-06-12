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USD/CAD Signal Today 12/06: Dollar Tests Breakout Above 1.40
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am a buyer above 1.4050 with a stop at 1.3675 with a target of 1.41 above.
The Canadian dollar is hampered by weaker Canadian data as of late, and it is worth noting that during the Thursday session, the market has been informed of the PPI numbers being hotter than anticipated in the United States. So, with that, I think you continue to find dips a bit of a value.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
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