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XCU/USD Forecast Today 12/06: New Trading Range
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The demand for copper will continue to be an important factor in this market, as it will only go up from here. The copper markets gapped lower to kick off the Thursday session, but where we gapped to was the crucial 50-day EMA, an area that technical traders will be watching, generally speaking, and it is worth noting that the 50-day EMA has offered a little bit of a trend line over the last roughly 2 months. So, bouncing from there is not a huge surprise.
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