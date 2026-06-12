Kaopiz And Quantumtx Sign MOU To Co-Develop AI-Powered Iot Healthcare Solutions For Asia's Aging Population Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Text>Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2026 – Kaopiz Holdings and QuantumTX announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-develop next-generation preventive healthcare solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, IoT engineering, and advanced health data platforms.
Combining Hardware Innovation with Full-Stack Software & AI Engineeringhref="">QuantumTX contributes its proprietary MitoCharge technology – a clinically researched muscle-mitochondria activation system that delivers the physiological benefits of exercise without physical stress – purpose-built for the world's rapidly aging population. href="">Kaopiz Holdings brings a 1,000-strong team of software engineers and IoT specialists with a proven delivery track record across healthcare, medical technology, and enterprise digital transformation. The combined capability spans:
- End-to-end IoT device control software and embedded systems integration
- AI-driven health data collection, processing, and analytics platforms
- Cross-platform mobile applications for personalized health companion experiences
- Cloud-based remote device management and real-time monitoring systems
href="" target="_self" rel="nofollow" class="s45cb843ecf492b5cd4afcd4bbb499ce6">See also Eternal Group Launches "The Eternal Path to China" at Esxence 2026, Offering a Strategic Roadmap for International Fragrance Brands Entering the Chinese Market
- Healthcare data security compliance aligned with applicable international standards“Partnering with Kaopiz accelerates our next-generation product development while opening the door for MitoCharge technology to reach users across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.” – Mr. Ivan Goh, CEO, QuantumTX
Three Strategic Pillars of Collaboration
Kaopiz will research, design, develop, and maintain software solutions deeply integrated with QuantumTX's IoT medical devices, targeting the healthcare and rehabilitation sector.2. Technical Support & Information Exchange
Kaopiz will embed advanced href="">AI, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics capabilities into QuantumTX's medical device ecosystem, enabling predictive health insights, personalized rehabilitation guidance, and remote patient monitoring at scale.3. Joint Market Development
Both companies will co-promote combined solutions to partners and customers across Vietnam, Singapore, and international markets, and will co-participate in healthcare technology projects, conferences, and exhibitions in the region.“Population aging is a shared challenge that both Vietnam and Singapore must solve, and we believe technology is the key. Kaopiz is committed to leveraging our full expertise in software, AI, and IoT to co-develop next-generation healthcare solutions with QuantumTX, serving millions of people worldwide.” – Mr. Le Van Hoang, CEO, Kaopiz HoldingsA Milestone in Vietnam – Singapore Technology Cooperation
The MOU signing took place as part of the State Visit to the Republic of Singapore, at a forum co-organized by Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Finance, VSIP, and Enterprise Singapore. The forum brought together government leaders, research institutions, and enterprises from both nations to advance cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.This partnership marks a tangible step in translating government-level bilateral commitment into commercial technology co-development, with a direct focus on healthcare innovation that addresses one of the most pressing demographic challenges shared by both Vietnam and Singapore.
Media & Partnership EnquiriesFor href="">partnership opportunities, media interviews, or further information: Kaopiz Holdings., JSC Website: href=""> Email: [email protected] Tel: +84 24 6652 2105 Singapore Office: 1 Raffles Place #19-61, One Raffles Place Tower 2, Singapore
QuantumTX Pte. Ltd. Website: href=""> Email: [email protected] Tel: +65 8908 6303 Address: Central Plaza, #20-06, 298 Tiong Bahru Road, Singapore 168730
Hashtag: #Kaopiz #QuantumTX #MOU #StrategicPartnership #SoftwareDevelopment #VietnamSingaporeTechConnect #AIHealthcarehref="" target="_self" rel="nofollow" class="s45cb843ecf492b5cd4afcd4bbb499ce6">See also MOKiN Introduces Safe Swap Programme in Malaysia to Encourage Safer Charging Habits -p/>
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About QuantumTX Pte. Ltd.
QuantumTX is a Singapore-based health technology company specializing in stress-free muscle activation devices backed by rigorous scientific R&D and clinical research. Its flagship MitoCharge technology activates muscle-mitochondria pathways to deliver physiological benefits equivalent to exercise, without physical exertion – designed specifically for aging populations, rehabilitation patients, and preventive health consumers. QuantumTX is committed to making healthy aging accessible and scalable across global markets.About Kaopiz Holdings
Kaopiz is a global IT outsourcing and software development company with 12 years of experience and a core development center in Vietnam. With 1,000+ highly skilled engineers across , IoT solutions, AI integration, Cloud computing, Data engineering, and digital transformation, Kaopiz serves major enterprises in Japan, Singapore, and international markets across healthcare, finance, education, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, and more.
Kaopiz's Singapore office is located at 1 Raffles Place, One Raffles Place Tower 2.
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