Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kaopiz And Quantumtx Sign MOU To Co-Develop AI-Powered Iot Healthcare Solutions For Asia's Aging Population Arabian Post


2026-06-12 02:13:02
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">On the afternoon of May 29th, in Singapore, partnership signed at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum, witnessed by the highest-level government delegations from both nations, combining QuantumTX's breakthrough MitoCharge technology with Kaopiz's end-to-end software, AI, and IoT engineering capabilities

SINGAPORE – Text>Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2026 – Kaopiz Holdings and QuantumTX announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-develop next-generation preventive healthcare solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, IoT engineering, and advanced health data platforms.

The agreement was signed at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum held at Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore, in the presence of Mr. To Lam, General Secretary and President of Vietnam, and Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science & Technology (MTI), Singapore – underscoring the partnership's significance at the highest levels of Vietnam-Singapore bilateral cooperation.

Combining Hardware Innovation with Full-Stack Software & AI Engineering

href="">QuantumTX contributes its proprietary MitoCharge technology – a clinically researched muscle-mitochondria activation system that delivers the physiological benefits of exercise without physical stress – purpose-built for the world's rapidly aging population.

href="">Kaopiz Holdings brings a 1,000-strong team of software engineers and IoT specialists with a proven delivery track record across healthcare, medical technology, and enterprise digital transformation. The combined capability spans:
    End-to-end IoT device control software and embedded systems integration
      AI-driven health data collection, processing, and analytics platforms
        Cross-platform mobile applications for personalized health companion experiences
          Cloud-based remote device management and real-time monitoring systems href="" target="_self" rel="nofollow" class="s45cb843ecf492b5cd4afcd4bbb499ce6">See also Eternal Group Launches "The Eternal Path to China" at Esxence 2026, Offering a Strategic Roadmap for International Fragrance Brands Entering the Chinese Market
            Healthcare data security compliance aligned with applicable international standards“Partnering with Kaopiz accelerates our next-generation product development while opening the door for MitoCharge technology to reach users across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.” – Mr. Ivan Goh, CEO, QuantumTX

            Three Strategic Pillars of Collaboration

            1. IoT Device & Software Development

            Kaopiz will research, design, develop, and maintain software solutions deeply integrated with QuantumTX's IoT medical devices, targeting the healthcare and rehabilitation sector.

            2. Technical Support & Information Exchange

            Kaopiz will embed advanced href="">AI, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics capabilities into QuantumTX's medical device ecosystem, enabling predictive health insights, personalized rehabilitation guidance, and remote patient monitoring at scale.

            3. Joint Market Development

            Both companies will co-promote combined solutions to partners and customers across Vietnam, Singapore, and international markets, and will co-participate in healthcare technology projects, conferences, and exhibitions in the region.“Population aging is a shared challenge that both Vietnam and Singapore must solve, and we believe technology is the key. Kaopiz is committed to leveraging our full expertise in software, AI, and IoT to co-develop next-generation healthcare solutions with QuantumTX, serving millions of people worldwide.” – Mr. Le Van Hoang, CEO, Kaopiz Holdings

            A Milestone in Vietnam – Singapore Technology Cooperation

            The MOU signing took place as part of the State Visit to the Republic of Singapore, at a forum co-organized by Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Finance, VSIP, and Enterprise Singapore. The forum brought together government leaders, research institutions, and enterprises from both nations to advance cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.

            This partnership marks a tangible step in translating government-level bilateral commitment into commercial technology co-development, with a direct focus on healthcare innovation that addresses one of the most pressing demographic challenges shared by both Vietnam and Singapore.

            Media & Partnership Enquiries

            For href="">partnership opportunities, media interviews, or further information: Kaopiz Holdings., JSC Website: href=""> Email: [email protected] Tel: +84 24 6652 2105 Singapore Office: 1 Raffles Place #19-61, One Raffles Place Tower 2, Singapore

            QuantumTX Pte. Ltd. Website: href=""> Email: [email protected] Tel: +65 8908 6303 Address: Central Plaza, #20-06, 298 Tiong Bahru Road, Singapore 168730

            Hashtag: #Kaopiz #QuantumTX #MOU #StrategicPartnership #SoftwareDevelopment #VietnamSingaporeTechConnect #AIHealthcare

            href="" target="_self" rel="nofollow" class="s45cb843ecf492b5cd4afcd4bbb499ce6">See also MOKiN Introduces Safe Swap Programme in Malaysia to Encourage Safer Charging Habits -p/>

            The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

            About QuantumTX Pte. Ltd.

            QuantumTX is a Singapore-based health technology company specializing in stress-free muscle activation devices backed by rigorous scientific R&D and clinical research. Its flagship MitoCharge technology activates muscle-mitochondria pathways to deliver physiological benefits equivalent to exercise, without physical exertion – designed specifically for aging populations, rehabilitation patients, and preventive health consumers. QuantumTX is committed to making healthy aging accessible and scalable across global markets.

            About Kaopiz Holdings

            Kaopiz is a global IT outsourcing and software development company with 12 years of experience and a core development center in Vietnam. With 1,000+ highly skilled engineers across , IoT solutions, AI integration, Cloud computing, Data engineering, and digital transformation, Kaopiz serves major enterprises in Japan, Singapore, and international markets across healthcare, finance, education, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, and more.

            Kaopiz's Singapore office is located at 1 Raffles Place, One Raffles Place Tower 2.

MENAFN12062026000152002308ID1111251023



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search