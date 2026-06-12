Kaopiz And Quantumtx Sign MOU To Co-Develop AI-Powered Iot Healthcare Solutions For Asia's Aging Population Arabian Post

Three Strategic Pillars of Collaboration

Kaopiz will research, design, develop, and maintain software solutions deeply integrated with QuantumTX's IoT medical devices, targeting the healthcare and rehabilitation sector.

Kaopiz will embed advanced href="">AI, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics capabilities into QuantumTX's medical device ecosystem, enabling predictive health insights, personalized rehabilitation guidance, and remote patient monitoring at scale.

Both companies will co-promote combined solutions to partners and customers across Vietnam, Singapore, and international markets, and will co-participate in healthcare technology projects, conferences, and exhibitions in the region.“Population aging is a shared challenge that both Vietnam and Singapore must solve, and we believe technology is the key. Kaopiz is committed to leveraging our full expertise in software, AI, and IoT to co-develop next-generation healthcare solutions with QuantumTX, serving millions of people worldwide.” – Mr. Le Van Hoang, CEO, Kaopiz Holdings

The MOU signing took place as part of the State Visit to the Republic of Singapore, at a forum co-organized by Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Finance, VSIP, and Enterprise Singapore. The forum brought together government leaders, research institutions, and enterprises from both nations to advance cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.

This partnership marks a tangible step in translating government-level bilateral commitment into commercial technology co-development, with a direct focus on healthcare innovation that addresses one of the most pressing demographic challenges shared by both Vietnam and Singapore.

Media & Partnership Enquiries

For href="">partnership opportunities, media interviews, or further information:Website: href=""> Email: [email protected] Tel: +84 24 6652 2105 Singapore Office: 1 Raffles Place #19-61, One Raffles Place Tower 2, Singapore

QuantumTX Pte. Ltd. Website: href=""> Email: [email protected] Tel: +65 8908 6303 Address: Central Plaza, #20-06, 298 Tiong Bahru Road, Singapore 168730

Hashtag: #Kaopiz #QuantumTX #MOU #StrategicPartnership #SoftwareDevelopment #VietnamSingaporeTechConnect #AIHealthcare

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About QuantumTX Pte. Ltd.

QuantumTX is a Singapore-based health technology company specializing in stress-free muscle activation devices backed by rigorous scientific R&D and clinical research. Its flagship MitoCharge technology activates muscle-mitochondria pathways to deliver physiological benefits equivalent to exercise, without physical exertion – designed specifically for aging populations, rehabilitation patients, and preventive health consumers. QuantumTX is committed to making healthy aging accessible and scalable across global markets.

About Kaopiz Holdings

Kaopiz is a global IT outsourcing and software development company with 12 years of experience and a core development center in Vietnam. With 1,000+ highly skilled engineers across , IoT solutions, AI integration, Cloud computing, Data engineering, and digital transformation, Kaopiz serves major enterprises in Japan, Singapore, and international markets across healthcare, finance, education, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, and more.

Kaopiz's Singapore office is located at 1 Raffles Place, One Raffles Place Tower 2.