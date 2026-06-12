Dubai Creates New Longevity Regulator Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai has established the Dubai Longevity Authority under Law No. 17 of 2026, setting up a dedicated regulator to oversee one of the fastest-growing areas of healthcare, wellness and life sciences as the emirate seeks to build a global hub for advanced medicine and healthy ageing.

The law was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The new authority will regulate the full longevity ecosystem, from research and development to clinical trials, manufacturing, treatment delivery and patient care, giving investors, healthcare operators and researchers a clearer framework for work in a sector where scientific promise is expanding faster than conventional regulation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, will serve as President of the authority under Decree No. 14 of 2026. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, has been appointed Chairman under Decree No. 15 of 2026.

The Dubai Longevity Authority will be responsible for developing and applying a science-driven and risk-proportionate regulatory system for longevity therapies, preventive health interventions, biotechnology-led treatments and advanced clinical services. Its mandate gives Dubai a single institutional platform to supervise a sector that includes precision medicine, regenerative therapies, genetic and cellular research, wellness diagnostics, preventive programmes and technology-enabled models of care. Sheikh Mohammed said the true wealth of nations lies in their people, and that investment in health, quality of life and human capacity has remained central to Dubai's development model. He said Dubai aims to be at the forefront of healthcare by using life sciences, biotechnology and medical innovation to develop solutions that improve quality of life and advance human health. See also ADEX deepens export push for manufacturers See also ADEX deepens export push for manufacturers The move is closely aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Both strategies place strong emphasis on quality of life, high-value economic sectors, talent attraction, future industries and stronger public services. Healthy life expectancy has become a central measure of competitiveness for cities seeking to attract skilled workers, entrepreneurs, researchers and long-term investors. Dubai's decision comes as the global longevity industry shifts from niche wellness products toward regulated medical science. The sector is drawing investment into preventive diagnostics, personalised treatment, biological ageing research, digital health monitoring and therapeutic technologies aimed not merely at extending lifespan but at improving healthspan, the period in which people live in good health. The authority is expected to work with Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation to align sector development with international standards. This coordination will be important because longevity-related services touch several regulatory areas, including clinical safety, medical licensing, laboratory standards, consumer protection, data governance, research ethics and investor oversight. Helal Saeed Almarri said the longevity, wellness and advanced health sector is one of the world's fastest-growing economic frontiers, and that Dubai is positioning itself to capture the opportunities it presents. He said the new authority will provide regulatory certainty across the value chain, from research and trials to manufacturing and patient care, while attracting investment, industrial capability and specialised talent. The creation of a dedicated regulator may help Dubai distinguish itself from markets where longevity services remain fragmented between wellness operators, private clinics, technology firms and research centres. Clear licensing rules could become a competitive advantage for an industry that faces scrutiny over unproven therapies, exaggerated marketing claims and uneven patient protections. See also UAE women pilots earn Emirates captain stripes See also UAE women pilots earn Emirates captain stripes Dubai's healthcare economy has expanded over the past decade through medical tourism, hospital investment, specialist clinics, digital health systems and public-private partnerships. The emirate has positioned itself as a regional destination for advanced care, supported by strong aviation links, private capital, healthcare free zones and a growing base of international medical professionals. Longevity regulation adds another layer to that strategy by moving into higher-value science-led healthcare. The wider UAE has also been building momentum in precision medicine and healthy ageing. The longevity market in the country has been estimated to rise from $19 billion in 2020 to $32 billion in 2026, driven by demand for preventive medicine, lifestyle health, genomics, artificial intelligence-led diagnostics and personalised care. A global population aged 60 and above is projected to double to 2.1 billion by 2050, creating pressure on health systems and opening opportunities for cities able to combine regulation, research and investment.