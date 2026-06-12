Emaar Readies Vast Dubai Urban District Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Dubai's property market is set for one of its largest new supply commitments as Emaar Properties prepares to unveil a Dhs200bn master-planned district designed for nearly 150,000 residents in the heart of the emirate.

The project, valued at about $54.5bn, will span more than 4.5 million square metres of gross floor area and combine residential towers, villas, mansions, offices, retail centres, hotels and civic amenities. Emaar has described the development as one of its most ambitious urban plans, positioning it as a self-sustaining“city within a city” at a time when Dubai is trying to sustain investor confidence after a record property cycle.

The company has not disclosed the precise location, delivery timetable, construction phasing, unit count or financing structure. A full unveiling is expected to provide more detail on how the scheme will be launched, sold and delivered over the coming years.

The announcement places Emaar at the centre of Dubai's next large-scale urban expansion. The developer said the masterplan would include landmark towers with views towards Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, along with an exclusive gated villa enclave featuring five- and six-bedroom homes and larger mansions. The development is also expected to include private gardens, cascading water features and resort-style facilities aimed at the premium and ultra-luxury segment.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said the project reflected confidence in the UAE's future and in Dubai's ability to support bold urban development. He described the plan as Emaar's“most extraordinary dream yet”, combining architecture, landscapes and advanced thinking on how people live.

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The planned district will be organised across five character zones, including a business hub, an urban district, a young families cluster, a family living zone and a villa enclave. The layout is being shaped around walkability, access to daily services and the idea of a 20-minute city, where schools, healthcare facilities, mosques, cultural venues, retail outlets and leisure spaces are within easy reach.

Emaar said the scheme would include proposed metro connectivity, smart mobility systems, EV-friendly pathways, app-integrated community management and data-driven public services. The emphasis on transport links and community infrastructure reflects a broader shift in Dubai's real estate sector from stand-alone projects to larger mixed-use districts with a stronger focus on liveability and long-term occupancy.

Blue and green spaces will form a major part of the plan. Parks, swimmable community lagoons, lakes, linear gardens, water streams, shaded promenades and cycling paths are expected to run through the neighbourhoods. A central district park is planned with sports courts, event lawns, splash parks, beach areas and outdoor wellness zones.

The scale of the project comes as Dubai's real estate market continues to draw strong demand from overseas buyers, high-net-worth individuals and residents seeking long-term homes. Property transactions in the emirate crossed Dhs917bn in 2025 across more than 270,000 deals, a 20 per cent rise in both value and volume from the previous year. The first quarter of 2026 maintained the momentum, with total real estate transactions reaching Dhs252bn, up 31 per cent in value year on year.

Emaar's own balance sheet has been supported by that cycle. The group reported Dhs22.4bn in property sales for the first quarter of 2026, a 16 per cent increase from a year earlier, while its revenue backlog reached Dhs163.4bn, giving it multi-year earnings visibility. Its Dubai-listed development arm also reported a backlog of Dhs134.6bn at the end of March.

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The new masterplan also follows a change in Emaar's shareholder base. Dubai Holding became the developer's largest shareholder in May after acquiring a 22.27 per cent stake from Investment Corporation of Dubai, lifting its total holding to 29.73 per cent. The move brought Emaar closer to one of the emirate's most influential investment vehicles at a time when Dubai is advancing major urban and infrastructure plans.

The market backdrop is not without pressure. Emaar's shares have traded well below their February high, reflecting broader investor concern over geopolitical tension and the risk that a prolonged period of regional instability could weigh on tourism, capital flows and buyer sentiment. Larger developers with deep backlogs and established brands are viewed as better placed to absorb volatility than smaller competitors.