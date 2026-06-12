Verdant Rock Receives BBB+ Long-Term Insurer Financial Strength Rating With A Stable Outlook From Fitch Ratings Arabian Post
“The infrastructure and capital markets we are targeting have been systematically underserved over the past decade. Verdant Rock enters this space with an investment grade rating, a strong capital position, the regulatory standing, the technical capability, and the long-term commitment that issuers and their advisers have been unable to find elsewhere.”
- Tolga Uzuner, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Verdant Rock LimitedThe Fitch Ratings report can be accessed here: Fitch Rates Verdant Rock at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Verdant Rock's Class 3B registration can be verified via the BMA's register of regulated entities (search“Verdant Rock”):
Notes to editors: For the May 2026 licensing announcement, seeThis announcement is (i) for information only; (ii) not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security, insurance product, or financial guarantee; and (iii) not for distribution in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, and Verdant Rock undertakes no obligation to update them. A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency.
Hashtag: #VerdantRockSee also Hainan Economic and Trade Delegation Visits the U.S., Focusing on Trade and Investment Cooperation
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ABOUT VERDANT ROCK
Verdant Rock Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company, regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, providing Basel III and Solvency II compliant financial guarantees in emerging markets, designed to qualify as eligible credit protection under Basel and major insurance solvency regimes, for the benefit of institutions globally.
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