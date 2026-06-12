Musk Nears Trillionaire Mark After Spacex Listing Arabian Post

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. priced 555,555,555 Class A shares at $135 each, raising about $75bn and giving the company an implied valuation of roughly $1.77tn. The shares are due to begin trading under the ticker SPCX on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas, handing public investors their first direct exposure to the rocket, satellite internet and defence-linked space business that Musk founded in 2002.

The offer surpasses Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing in headline proceeds and dwarfs the technology flotations that shaped the previous market cycle. Its scale also gives Musk a wealth profile without precedent. Depending on the opening trade and how private holdings are valued, his fortune is within striking distance of, or potentially above, $1tn, with most of the uplift tied to his SpaceX stake rather than Tesla.

The listing caps a sharp shift in market appetite for businesses positioned around artificial intelligence, advanced infrastructure and strategic autonomy. SpaceX is no longer being valued only as a launch contractor. Investors are attaching a premium to Starlink, its fast-growing satellite broadband network, and to the possibility that orbital connectivity, data capacity and launch control could become core assets in the next digital economy.

Starlink has become the group's most visible commercial engine, with millions of subscribers and a growing role in maritime, aviation, emergency communications and remote broadband markets. The rocket business remains central to SpaceX's appeal: reusable Falcon launches, the Starship programme and deep ties with Nasa, the Pentagon and commercial satellite operators give the company a position that rivals have struggled to match. That weight has helped investors look beyond heavy capital spending and losses.

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The IPO comes with unusual features. A large retail allocation has widened public access to an offering normally dominated by institutions, while also raising concern over whether small investors are being drawn into a highly valued company before its public trading history has been tested. The offering gives early employees and investors a path to liquidity, and thousands of staff could see paper wealth rise sharply if the stock holds above the issue price.

Musk's personal role is central to both the demand and the risk. Supporters see him as the rare founder able to mobilise capital, engineering talent and public attention across multiple sectors, from electric vehicles and reusable rockets to brain-interface research and artificial intelligence. Critics argue that the same concentration of control gives one individual exceptional influence over transport, communications, defence supply chains, social media and AI systems.

Governance questions are likely to follow the company into public markets. Musk's leadership across Tesla, SpaceX, X, xAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company has repeatedly blurred lines between businesses that share investors, engineering talent, suppliers and political visibility. Public shareholders will now have to price not only SpaceX's operational performance but also Musk's personal brand, regulatory confrontations and capacity to divide opinion.

The wealth milestone lands amid deepening unease over global inequality. The world's billionaires have seen their fortunes climb at a pace far faster than wages in many major economies, while the top tier of households controls a dominant share of global wealth. A single individual approaching a trillion-dollar fortune will sharpen demands for wealth taxes, tighter market regulation and greater scrutiny of public contracts flowing to founder-controlled groups.

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