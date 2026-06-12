Drought Continues In Switzerland Despite Rain
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Italiano
it
Malgrado la pioggia, la Svizzera continua a soffrire di siccità
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Read more: Malgrado la pioggia, la Svizzera continua a soffrire di sic
“The rainfall has been merely 'a drop in the ocean',” says hydrologist Manuela Brunner of the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) in a statement on Friday. The situation in Alpine rivers is slightly better than on the Swiss Plateau, but even there, water levels are below the long-term average.
According to Brunner, the main causes of the persistent drought are the extremely dry months of April and May and a very thin snowpack in the Alps. Normally at this time of year, Switzerland is in the flood season, with heavy rainfall and the snowmelt reaching its peak. This year, the situation is different. In the Dischma Valley, near Davos in eastern Switzerland, the snow cover is, for example, half as thick as the long-term average.More More Climate adaptation Should Switzerland prepare for a severe drought this summer?
This content was published on May 30, 2026 Fifty years after the“drought of the century”, Switzerland is heading into summer with unusually low water reserves. Drought can have unexpected effects, but simple measures can prevent critical situations.Read more: Should Switzerland prepare for a severe drought this su
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