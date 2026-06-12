Swiss Post's Self-Driving Taxis To Carry Passengers From 2027

Since June 1, the self-driving cars have been operating in an 80-square-kilometre area covering the cantons of St Gallen, Appenzell Outer Rhodes and Appenzell Inner Rhodes, PostBus Switzerland said on Friday.

Safety drivers are permitted to take their hands off the wheel, which is why the operation is described as“hands-free”.

+ Switzerland gears up for driverless transport era

Regular operations with up to 25 vehicles without safety drivers are expected to begin in 2027.

The“AmiGo” vehicles, for which PostBus Switzerland AG is collaborating with the Chinese robotaxi manufacturer Apollo Go, part of the tech firm Baidu, will operate at Level 4 (highly automated) once fully deployed. Operators monitor the journeys from a control centre and can intervene if necessary.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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