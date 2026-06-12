Switzerland Set To Forge Closer Ties With Vietnam
-
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat will eine umfassende Partnerschaft mit Vietnam
Original
Read more: Bundesrat will eine umfassende Partnerschaft mit Vi
Cooperation between Switzerland and the Southeast Asian country is to be placed on a new footing, the Swiss government announced on Friday. Under Switzerland's Southeast Asia Strategy 2023–2026, Vietnam is therefore considered a“priority partner country” in the region.
The partnership aims to consolidate political dialogue and deepen economic relations“in a sustainable and structured manner”, the statement added. This includes support for the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam, as well as the modernisation of the existing investment protection agreement.More More Foreign Affairs Why Switzerland is launching a charm offensive in Southeast Asia
This content was published on May 25, 2026 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is making headway in its aim to become a major player in a multipolar world.Read more: Why Switzerland is launching a charm offensive in Southeast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment