Switzerland Set To Forge Closer Ties With Vietnam

Cooperation between Switzerland and the Southeast Asian country is to be placed on a new footing, the Swiss government announced on Friday. Under Switzerland's Southeast Asia Strategy 2023–2026, Vietnam is therefore considered a“priority partner country” in the region.

The partnership aims to consolidate political dialogue and deepen economic relations“in a sustainable and structured manner”, the statement added. This includes support for the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam, as well as the modernisation of the existing investment protection agreement.

This content was published on May 25, 2026 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is making headway in its aim to become a major player in a multipolar world.