Swiss To Cover Security Costs Of Trump Son's Visit To Zurich

The son of US President Donald Trump was a guest at a private business meeting. The event took place at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran behind closed doors. Around 70 guests from the worlds of business and politics attended. A private dinner followed. The meeting was organised by the Davos Lodge networking platform.

This meeting led to a large police presence and raises questions about the costs. As a spokesperson for the Zurich City Police stated on Friday in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA, the city police charged the entire cost of the police operation to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). In doing so, he also confirmed a corresponding article in the Tages-Anzeiger.

This content was published on Jun 11, 2026 Swiss public trust in US and Trump declines over tariffs and alliances.