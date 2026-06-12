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Swiss To Cover Security Costs Of Trump Son's Visit To Zurich

Swiss To Cover Security Costs Of Trump Son's Visit To Zurich


2026-06-12 02:12:24
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The federal government is covering the costs of the large-scale police operation deployed for Donald Trump Jr.'s private meeting in Zurich in early June. The authorities are not disclosing the exact amount of the costs. This content was published on June 12, 2026 - 16:02 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Bund trägt Sicherheitskosten für den Besuch von Trump Jr. in Zürich Original Read more: Bund trägt Sicherheitskosten für den Besuch von Trump Jr. in Zu

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The son of US President Donald Trump was a guest at a private business meeting. The event took place at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran behind closed doors. Around 70 guests from the worlds of business and politics attended. A private dinner followed. The meeting was organised by the Davos Lodge networking platform.

This meeting led to a large police presence and raises questions about the costs. As a spokesperson for the Zurich City Police stated on Friday in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA, the city police charged the entire cost of the police operation to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). In doing so, he also confirmed a corresponding article in the Tages-Anzeiger.

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