Swiss To Cover Security Costs Of Trump Son's Visit To Zurich
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Bund trägt Sicherheitskosten für den Besuch von Trump Jr. in Zürich
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Read more: Bund trägt Sicherheitskosten für den Besuch von Trump Jr. in Zu
The son of US President Donald Trump was a guest at a private business meeting. The event took place at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran behind closed doors. Around 70 guests from the worlds of business and politics attended. A private dinner followed. The meeting was organised by the Davos Lodge networking platform.
This meeting led to a large police presence and raises questions about the costs. As a spokesperson for the Zurich City Police stated on Friday in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA, the city police charged the entire cost of the police operation to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). In doing so, he also confirmed a corresponding article in the Tages-Anzeiger.More More Foreign Affairs Swiss population's views of US President Trump worsen
This content was published on Jun 11, 2026 Swiss public trust in US and Trump declines over tariffs and alliances.Read more: Swiss population's views of US President Trump w
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