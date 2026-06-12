Swiss Government Ministers Spent More Time In The Air In 2025

Government ministers flew a total of 704 hours last year, the Federal Air Transport Service said on Friday. Around 39 of those hours were empty flights. In 2024 government ministers spent around 600 hours in the air, an increase of around 17.5%.

The majority of these flights were carried out by aeroplane in both years. Last year, helicopter flights accounted for less than 14%. They rose only slightly compared with 2024.

+ Swiss government officials required to travel green

Unsurprisingly, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis flew the most in 2025, clocking up 212 flying hours; as part of his official duties, he must visit other countries and maintain relations with them within the framework of international diplomacy.

In second place was Economics Minister Guy Parmelin with more than 146 hours. Third place went to Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who held the rotating Swiss presidency last year, with 128 flight hours.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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