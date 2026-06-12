Swiss Pursue Direct Train Link To London

The government took note of the challenges associated with this rail link during a discussion, it said on Friday.

For example, it still needs to be determined exactly which stations in Switzerland are to be served. As the United Kingdom is not part of the Schengen Area, border controls would also be necessary for both entry and exit, it said. In the case of a direct train service between Switzerland and London, entry checks would have to take place on Swiss soil, it added.

Furthermore, stricter security regulations and correspondingly tighter controls apply to the Eurotunnel. According to the government, extending international treaties to Switzerland is necessary for border and security controls.

This content was published on Dec 19, 2023 The prospect of a direct rail link is picking up speed with the Swiss Federal Railways studying the options with international operators.