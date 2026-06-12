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Swiss Pursue Direct Train Link To London

Swiss Pursue Direct Train Link To London


2026-06-12 02:12:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government sees great potential for a direct rail link between Switzerland and the British capital, London. However, travellers will have to be patient: the government faces numerous challenges in establishing the connection. This content was published on June 12, 2026 - 18:43 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Bundesrat will Vision eines Direktzugs nach London weiterverfolgen Original Read more: Bundesrat will Vision eines Direktzugs nach London weiterverf

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The government took note of the challenges associated with this rail link during a discussion, it said on Friday.

For example, it still needs to be determined exactly which stations in Switzerland are to be served. As the United Kingdom is not part of the Schengen Area, border controls would also be necessary for both entry and exit, it said. In the case of a direct train service between Switzerland and London, entry checks would have to take place on Swiss soil, it added.

Furthermore, stricter security regulations and correspondingly tighter controls apply to the Eurotunnel. According to the government, extending international treaties to Switzerland is necessary for border and security controls.

More More Swiss Politics Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality?

This content was published on Dec 19, 2023 The prospect of a direct rail link is picking up speed with the Swiss Federal Railways studying the options with international operators.

Read more: Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a rea

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