Swissaid Helped 300,000 People Around The World In 2025

Swissaid reported income of CHF25.4 million ($31.9 million) and expenditure of CHF25.02 million last year, resulting in a positive operating result, the aid organisation announced on Thursday.

Against the backdrop of the current situation, which is characterised by numerous crises, the withdrawal of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the isolationist policies of various countries, these figures are encouraging, it said.

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A tenth of expenditure went towards humanitarian aid. The funds were used to support the population in Myanmar, which was struck by a severe earthquake in March 2025, as well as Sudanese refugees in Chad who had been forced to flee the civil war. In total, more than 100,000 people were supported through emergency aid projects, Swissaid reported.

The projects carried out in Africa, Asia and Latin America were primarily aimed at strengthening food security, promoting agroecology and improving the economic prospects of rural communities, particularly women, it added.

However, according to the aid organisation, the challenges remain significant. In 2025, 266 million people in 47 countries suffered from acute food insecurity. This figure is higher than in the previous year and almost double that of 2016. The war in Iran and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are having a significant impact on several countries where Swissaid operates.

Populations already at risk are suffering increasingly from rising fuel and food prices. Furthermore, fertilisers are now barely affordable for farmers, raising fears of crop failures in the future, according to Swissaid.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts