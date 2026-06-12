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Brazilian Referee To Officiate Egypt Match


2026-06-12 02:11:43
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian officiating team of referee Ramon Abatti Abel and assistant referees Danilo Martins and Rafael Alves has been appointed by FIFA to oversee the World Cup match between Belgium and Egypt next Monday (15) in Seattle, United States. Peruvian official Kevin Ortega will serve as the fourth referee.

The tournament's opening match, in which Mexico defeated South Africa 2–0 on Thursday (11), was also officiated by a Brazilian crew, led by referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio and assistant referees Bruno Boschilia and Bruno Pires.

Another Brazilian referee at the World Cup is Raphael Claus, who has not yet been assigned a match. FIFA is expected to appoint each selected referee to at least one game during the tournament.

Based on their performances, the officials may be assigned to additional matches. Brazil's delegation of referees and assistant referees is the largest at the tournament, tied with Argentina's, with nine officials each.

Read more:
Brazil's CBF sends referees to Arab matches

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Marcello Zambrana/Agif via AFP

The post Brazilian referee to officiate Egypt match appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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