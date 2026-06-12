Future Of Mining Australia 2026 Shaping The Next Era Of Mining

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Venue: Crown Perth, Australia

Future of Mining Australia 2026 will bring together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and technology providers, in Perth, Australia, June 16–17, 2026, to discuss the next era of Mining. The event is positioned around the theme“Mining Smarter, Mining Better”. With the growing pressure to deliver more minerals and operate more efficiently, while maintaining a sustainable approach, the event focuses on practical solutions for enhancing efficiency, resilience, and long-term sustainability in mining operations.

Approximately 1,800 attendees are expected to attend this highly anticipated event, featuring over 900 mining executives, 100+ expert speakers, and more than 150 industry brands. Experts will share...

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