Van Gogh's Wheatfields 'Under Turbulent Skies' The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Van Gogh's Auvers wheatfields reveal a final summer of beauty and dread

In the last weeks of his life, Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890) turned repeatedly to the wheatfields around Auvers-sur-Oise, producing some of the most searching landscapes of his career. Painted in July 1890, these works trace a compressed sequence of ripening grain, storm-darkened skies, and harvest scenes that now read as both observational and deeply psychological.

Van Gogh began painting wheatfields in mid-June, after settling in the farming village north of Paris. By July, he was describing the countryside in letters to his brother Theo and sister-in-law Jo with unusual intensity. On July 10, he wrote of“immense stretches of wheatfields under turbulent skies” and said he was trying to express“sadness, extreme loneliness.” In the same letter, he also insisted that the canvases would convey what words could not, calling the landscape“healthy and fortifying.”

That tension runs through the paintings themselves. *Wheatfield with Crows* is now believed to have been painted on July 8, before the letter in which Van Gogh described the turbulent skies. The work's three diverging paths, low-flying crows, and unsettled sky create a scene that feels both open and foreboding. *Wheatfield under Thunderclouds*, probably painted the following day, expands the view into a broad panorama of fields seen from above, with a storm-heavy sky pressing down on the land. *The Fields* continues the same theme, but with more golden wheat and a scattering of red flowers that punctuate the surface like brief flashes of heat.

*Wheatfields with Reaper, Auvers-sur-Oise* shifts the mood again. The stacked wheat suggests the harvest had begun, placing the work in mid-July, and the reaper makes it one of Van Gogh's few Auvers landscapes to include a human figure. The final two wheatfields, *Wheatfields after the Rain* and *Plain near Auvers-sur-Oise*, were completed just over a week before his suicide. On July 23, Van Gogh described them to Theo as“wheat after the rain.”

Wheat carried deep symbolic weight for Van Gogh, who saw in it a cycle of sowing, growth, ripening, and reaping. In Auvers, that cycle became inseparable from the artist's own final months, giving these landscapes a quiet force that is difficult to separate from what came next.