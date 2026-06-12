Trump Administration Plans Year-Round Construction For Triumphal Arch

MENAFN - USA Art News) Trump Pushes 250-Foot Arlington Arch Into Faster Review as Federal Concerns Mount

President Donald Trump is pressing ahead with a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in Arlington, even as federal reviewers, aviation officials, and critics raise questions about its scale, location, and impact on the capital's landscape. The monument would stand between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, across the Potomac River, in Memorial Circle.

A 24-page National Park Service assessment, reported by the Associated Press, says the project could be built in three years if construction runs year-round for 20 hours a day. The plan calls for two 10-hour shifts and 320-foot-tall cranes to assemble the arch, which would rise to more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump first unveiled the idea at a White House dinner last October. In April, his administration submitted designs to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, which approved the design in May. The National Capital Planning Commission then asked the Department of the Interior for more information on June 4, after nearly three hours of public comment.

Height remains one of the central issues. The proposed site sits near a flight path for planes landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and the Federal Aviation Administration said this week that it is reviewing whether the structure could affect air travel. Trump has said the 250-foot height is meant to echo the nation's 250th anniversary, which will be marked early next month.

The project has also drawn legal and political resistance. A lawsuit filed by veterans and a historian argues that the arch would disrupt sightlines across the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery. Late last month, House Democrats said they would introduce legislation to block the proposal.

Trump has said the monument would be financed through private donations, though no estimated cost has been released. For now, the arch remains a test case in how far a presidential monument can advance before questions of memory, scale, and public space become impossible to separate.