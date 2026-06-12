Investornewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Appoints Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig To Board

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND), an oil exploration company focused on East Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, announced the appointment of Carol Craig to its board of directors, effective June 5, 2026. Craig, founder, CEO and chair of Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), was appointed as a Class I director to fill the vacancy created by Daniel M. McCabe's resignation and will also serve on the board audit committee.

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About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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