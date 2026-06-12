Investornewsbreaks Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) To Participate In BTIG Infectious Disease Day 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), a fully integrated commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced that members of its management team will participate in one-on-one meetings at BTIG's Infectious Disease Day 2026, which will be held virtually on June 16, 2026. Seth Lederman, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will represent the company during the event.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA(TM) (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company's recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix's CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) and Tosymra(R). Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company's CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at

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