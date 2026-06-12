Missionirnewsbreaks LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) To Acquire Mobile Energy Storage Provider NOMAD

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, a provider of deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems. Following completion of the transaction, the company plans to rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions. Management said the acquisition positions the company to address growing power availability challenges driven by artificial intelligence, electrification, manufacturing reshoring and grid modernization.

NOMAD pioneered the mobile, utility-grade 1 MW battery energy storage system market and has established a customer base that includes utilities, cooperatives, municipalities and large industrial users. The company reported approximately 175% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025 and projects an additional 135% increase in 2026. LIXTE said NOMAD's transportable energy storage systems can be deployed rapidly while avoiding many of the permitting and interconnection delays associated with permanent battery installations, creating a competitive advantage as demand for grid-scale power infrastructure accelerates across North America.

To view the full press release, visit

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical and med-tech company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that LB-100, its lead compound and first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. It is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's novel approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio, with proof-of-concept clinical trials currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information can be found at .

Through LIXTE's wholly owned subsidiary, Liora Technologies Europe Ltd., the Company also is pioneering the development of electronically controlled proton therapy systems for treating tumors in various types of cancers. Liora's proprietary flagship technology, LiGHT System, is believed to provide significant advantages over currently available technologies for treating tumors with proton therapy. Additional information about Liora Technologies can be found at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at

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