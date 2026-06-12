Techmediabreaks Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) Signs LOI For AI-Enabled Pathogen Surveillance Initiative In East Africa

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Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Dr. Placide Sesonga of the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda to explore the development of a regional pathogen tracking and AI-enabled outbreak intelligence initiative across Central and East Africa. The proposed collaboration would focus initially on surveillance regions and mobility corridors in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, combining pathogen monitoring, genomic sequencing, geospatial analytics and Redwood's AI-driven predictive intelligence platform to support earlier detection of emerging infectious disease threats. The parties plan to develop project protocols, deployment frameworks and stakeholder engagement strategies while pursuing potential funding opportunities. Separately, Redwood announced the resignation of Graydon Bensler from its board of directors, effective immediately.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

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