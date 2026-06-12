Rockbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports 55% Increase In Probable Reserves At Ying Mining District

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Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported results from an updated NI 43-101 technical report for its Ying Mining District in China, highlighting significant growth in mineral reserves and resources and extending the operation's projected mine life through 2042. The report outlines Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 19 million tonnes containing 106 million ounces of silver, 107,000 ounces of gold, 472,000 tonnes of lead and 150,000 tonnes of zinc. Compared with the 2024 technical report, Proven Reserve tonnes increased 45% and Probable Reserve tonnes rose 55%, while contained silver, gold, lead and zinc increased 20%, 52%, 16% and 22%, respectively.

The updated report also estimates Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 42.18 million tonnes containing 198 million ounces of silver, 231,000 ounces of gold, 944,000 tonnes of lead and 284,000 tonnes of zinc. Silvercorp said annual ore production is expected to increase from approximately 1.2 million tonnes in fiscal 2026 to more than 1.6 million tonnes by fiscal 2029, with that level maintained through fiscal 2031. Using long-term metal price assumptions and a 5% discount rate, the life-of-mine plan generates projected pre-tax and post-tax net present values of $1.28 billion and $1.03 billion, respectively.

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About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

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