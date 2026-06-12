Ramping Up Renewable Energy Generation Requires Rethinking Land Use

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The rapid expansion of solar power across the United States is creating a land-use challenge with no simple answer. Solar requires far more land per unit of output than fossil fuel plants, making the question of where to site new capacity harder to avoid. That tension is showing up at scale as renewable buildout accelerates across the country. A coal plant can power a city from tens of acres; a solar farm generating equivalent output may need hundreds.

How those questions are answered will shape who gains from the transition and who carries the environmental and social costs. That is where firms like American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) could come in with alternative forms of clean energy in areas where competition for available land makes large-scale...

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