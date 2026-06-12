American Banks Move To Create Tokenized Deposit Network

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Several of the major banks in the United States are preparing for a major shift in how money moves through the financial system. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank are reportedly collaborating on a new Tokenized Deposit Network which could be introduced by 2027.

It remains to be seen what smaller financial institutions like B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) think about the steps that larger banks are taking to integrate blockchain technology into their...

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