Cryptonewsbreaks Canada Crypto Week To Showcase The Future Of Digital Assets, Web3 And AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Canada Crypto Week is set to return for its sixth year on July 20–26, 2026, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, institutions, and industry leaders. Gatherings focused on cryptocurrency, digital assets, Web3 innovation, and artificial intelligence will take the stage with the flagship event, Blockchain Futurist Conference, taking place July 21–22 at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto. Highlights include the Web3TO Toronto Conference, Agentic Day focused on AI agents, a digital asset Compliance Breakfast, the Cayman Finance Rum Bar Experience, and various workshops, meetups, and networking sessions. Backed by industry sponsors and partners, Canada Crypto Week brings together visionary leaders to ignite the groundbreaking ideas, strategic partnerships, and innovations of tomorrow.

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About Canada Crypto Week

Canada Crypto Week is Canada's largest week-long celebration of cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web3, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. Now in its sixth year, the initiative brings together more than 50 independent events, conferences, meetups, networking experiences, educational sessions, and community gatherings designed to connect and grow Canada's innovation ecosystem.

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