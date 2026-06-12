Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) Secures $3.75 Million From Early Warrant Exercise By Bitexco Affiliate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) announced that Big Energy, an affiliate of Vietnam-based Bitexco, has completed the early exercise of 8,333,333 share purchase warrants, generating $3.75 million in proceeds for the company. Following the exercise, Big Energy increased its ownership stake to 24,999,999 common shares, representing 14.5% of MAX Power's issued and outstanding shares. CEO Ran Narayanasamy said the move demonstrates Big Energy's alignment with the company's goal of advancing the Lawson Complex toward what it believes could become the world's first large-scale commercial natural hydrogen discovery, while supporting continued exploration and development activities in Saskatchewan.

The company also announced a special shareholder meeting scheduled for Aug. 20, 2026, in Regina, Saskatchewan, to consider approval of a resolution that would permit investor Eric Sprott to become a control person of the company. Sprott currently controls 30,984,979 common shares, representing 17.98% of outstanding shares, and holds warrants that could increase his position above the threshold requiring shareholder approval under Canadian Securities Exchange rules. MAX Power's board has recommended shareholders vote in favor of the resolution.

To view the full press release, visit

Readers interested in the geological thesis behind the Lawson Complex can learn more in the company's recent video,“Genesis Explained: Its 'Salt Barrier' Advantage and Proximity to Demand”:

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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