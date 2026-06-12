Miningnewsbreaks Critical Minerals, Intelligent Automation And Resource Security Take Center Stage In Perth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Crown Perth will set the stage for theandconferences on June 16–17, 2026, bringing together more than 2,000 industry participants, including over 500 mining executives and 100 speakers. The dual event will spotlight critical operational, market, and geopolitical factors influencing the global resource sector, while industry leaders discuss strategies for navigating a rapidly changing mining landscape. Featured sessions will explore defense-related metals, AI and connected mining technologies, international investment frameworks, startup innovation, supply chain resilience, and workforce development. The conferences are backed by the extensive editorial expertise of Aspermont's publications, including Mining Magazine, Australia's Mining Monthly, MiningNews, and Energy News Bulletin.

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About Aspermont

Aspermont (ASX: ASP) is the market leader in B2B media for the global resource industries. Operating on a scalable Content-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) model, the company delivers premium, high-value content to over 3 million users and 5,000 corporate clients across 150 countries. Combining independent, elite journalism, data intelligence, live summits, and targeted marketing services, Aspermont maintains a dominant footprint across global mining and energy markets. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with core hubs in the UK, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, Singapore, and the Philippines.

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About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.