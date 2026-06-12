Networknewsbreaks Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) Featured In Networknewsaudio Editorial On AI, Defense And Cybersecurity Opportunities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Redwood AI Corp.and may include paid advertising.

Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) is featured in a new NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release titled,“A Next-Gen Intelligence Platform Operating at the Intersection of AI, Defense Technology, and Quantum Cybersecurity.” The editorial highlights growing demand for specialized artificial intelligence infrastructure capable of processing proprietary scientific, operational, healthcare, industrial and security-related data that cannot be effectively addressed by general-purpose AI systems.

The piece notes that Redwood AI has positioned itself at the intersection of AI, defense technology and quantum cybersecurity, building institutional relationships, proprietary data infrastructure and dual-use technology capabilities across sectors that include government, public safety, defense and healthcare. According to the editorial, the company's focus on specialized intelligence platforms and difficult-to-access markets has created a strategic position that larger technology players have historically valued at a premium.

To view the full press release, visit

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RDWCF are available in the company's newsroom at

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