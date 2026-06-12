120,000 Candidates Take Part In 1405 Kankor Examination

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Examination Authority announced that the fourth and final round of the 1405 Kankor (university entrance) examination was held on Friday at the Kabul University campus.

The final phase included candidates who were absent from the previous rounds, graduates from abroad, graduates of religious schools in Kabul, 14th-grade graduates and applicants seeking admission to evening university programs.

According to the authority, this year's Kankor process was conducted in four stages.

The first round covered candidates from 15 provinces, while the second round included applicants from 18 provinces.

In the third round, 12th-grade graduates from Kabul Province sat for the examination.

The fourth and concluding round took place on Friday at Kabul University, bringing together candidates who had missed the earlier rounds, graduates returning from foreign countries, members of tribal and nomadic communities, graduates of religious schools in Kabul Province, 14th-grade graduates, and applicants for evening faculties.

The National Examination Authority said the examination was conducted in an orderly, transparent and well-organized manner.

The authority also noted that separate examinations will be held for 14th-grade graduates from Nangarhar, Laghman, Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, and Nimroz provinces.

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