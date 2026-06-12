Shaheen, Afghan Trader Discuss Boosting Fresh Fruit Exports To Qatar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Ambassador to Qatar, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, and an Afghan fruit importer discussed measures to boost fresh fruit exports to Qatar and expand market access for Afghan produce.

According to the Afghan Embassy in Qatar, the meeting focused on increasing exports, facilitating the transportation of fresh produce and providing tax incentives and other facilities for traders.

The two sides also stressed the need to broaden the market for Afghan fresh fruits in Qatar and agreed to step up efforts to market and promote Afghan products across the country.

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