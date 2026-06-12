Some Afghan And Iranian Migrants May Be Transferred From The United States To Central Africa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> According to reports, Donald Trump's administration, as part of its policy of transferring migrants to third countries, is considering moving a number of migrants, including nationals of Afghanistan and Iran, to other countries.

Reuters, citing lawyers and an informed official, reported that the Trump administration intends to deport some migrants, including Iranian nationals, to the Central African Republic.

The report said the first flight transferring migrants to the Central African Republic could include around 20 people, among them citizens of Iran, Syria and Afghanistan.

According to the source, the group includes two Iranian women who, according to their lawyer, would face the risk of torture and persecution if returned to Iran. One has been described as a Christian convert, and the other as a democracy activist.

Based on the information provided, the two women were detained after entering the United States in November 2024 and applied for asylum. They later received a form of legal protection from an immigration judge known as“withholding of removal.”

The source added that these individuals would be kept in apartments in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, and that there is no immediate likelihood of their return to their countries of origin.

The plan is described as part of the United States'“third-country deportation” policy, which Washington considers legal. However, human rights organizations have raised concerns about its transparency and humanitarian consequences.