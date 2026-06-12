Empty Seats At A 2026 World Cup Match Raise Concerns Over Ticket Prices

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Attendance was notably low at one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, with high ticket prices cited as a possible reason.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup began yesterday, June 11, corresponding to Jawza 21, and is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will continue until July 19, 2026, with 48 teams competing over a period of about 39 days.

Reuters, citing FIFA, reported that 44,985 spectators attended the opening match on Thursday between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, Mexico, but significant sections of the stadium remained empty.

The report said this came as the 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, is considered the largest edition in the history of the tournament, and stronger fan turnout had been expected.

However, the sight of empty seats at some matches has increased concerns over high ticket prices, limited access for local fans and demand patterns in the ticket market.

Critics say the pricing structure may reduce attendance by ordinary fans and push stadiums toward greater participation by tourists and international buyers.

FIFA has not yet issued a detailed official response on the matter, but it had previously emphasized that prices are set based on global demand and the standards of major sporting events.