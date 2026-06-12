Savox Communications Launches Next-Generation Military System To Transform Fragmented Battlefield Data Into Actionable Awareness

MENAFN - Industrial News Service)

/INS. Espoo, Finland, 12 June 2026 - Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical communications and hearing protection solutions, today announces Savox MissionCore, an open and interoperable mission platform ready for new or existing battlefield networks to modernize with limited disruption. Based on a software-defined modular, IP-based architecture, MissionCore integrates voice, video, and data into a scalable C4ISR solution.

Modern defence operations are being critically constrained by fragmented system landscapes and outdated legacy technologies undermining interoperability, stalling scalability, and preventing the timely integration of actionable data. Savox MissionCore addresses these challenges with an open, modular architecture that orchestrates mission data feeds into a unified operational environment. Fusing fragmented data streams into coherent, actionable awareness, reducing cognitive burden, simplifying integration, and enabling modernization without replacing existing systems.

By combining voice, video, and multisensory inputs, MissionCore enables the transformation of complex information into actionable situational awareness, to empower defense operations to modernize without disrupting existing systems. The platform supports a multi-sensory user interface that uses both audio and visual elements to provide critical information and reduce cognitive load in demanding operational environments.

Unlike closed or system-bound solutions the software-defined IP-based architecture supports VoIP, broadband and narrowband military networks, video feeds and sensors to facilitate integration into battle management and AI systems, aligning with NATO Generic Vehicle Architecture (NGVA) standards and ensures scalability and long-term adaptability.

The platform is now supported by new Savox system components, including data processing (DPU) and data routing units (DRU), which enable low power, efficient processing routing, and integration of mission-critical voice, video, and data across battlefield environments.

“MissionCore removes the barriers created by fragmented systems,” says Jerry Kettunen, CEO of Savox Communications.“It gives defence forces a unified platform to integrate existing assets, accelerate decision-making, and modernize on their own terms without being locked into closed architectures.”

For more information about Savox MissionCore and our solutions, visit us at Eurosatory in Paris, France, at our booth (Hall 6, Stand G138).





Contact:

Jerry Kettunen

CEO

+358 400 44 4615

...



Media Contact:

Mikael Simelius

CMO

+358 40 5514714

...



About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.