Qatar Rejects Washington Post Claims On Energy Production Decisions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's International Media Office has strongly rejected the allegations published by The Washington Post on June 12 that the country's energy production decisions were ever coordinated with the Islamic Republic of Iran or intended to influence regional events.

In a statement, the Office dismissed the claims as entirely false and particularly implausible as Qatar was, at the time, responding to Iranian missile attacks targeting its territory.

The allegations are based on unreliable and fabricated sources aiming to undermine ongoing mediation efforts, damage Qatar's reputation, and negatively affect its strategic partnership with the United States of America, the statement added.

The Office explained that the foundations of the newspaper's claims have changed over time, yet its main narrative remained unchanged, ignoring the facts and information presented to it.

The statement emphasized that any suggestion that the State of Qatar exaggerated damages to Ras Laffan LNG facility or used them as a pretext for shutdowns is baseless. Following the outbreak of military operations, Qatari officials clearly stated that the declaration of force majeure on LNG contracts was made because staff safety could no longer be guaranteed.

It affirmed that this decision was based on threat assessments conducted by the Qatari Armed Forces, confirming a real danger to lives at energy facilities.

The Office highlighted QatarEnergy's established reputation for transparency, factual reporting, and avoidance of political agendas, firmly rejecting any insinuation that it intentionally distorted the basis for suspending operations or declaring force majeure.

The statement said that the State of Qatar remains committed to prioritizing the safety of its citizens and residents above commercial considerations. Any attempt to misrepresent or reinterpret this decision is false and risks misleading the public.

The International Media Office also called on prestigious media outlets, including The Washington Post, to uphold the highest journalistic standards, particularly on issues with global implications, adding that it is extremely regrettable that, in this case, The Washington Post allowed itself to be used as a platform to advance a disinformation campaign led by parties seeking to undermine efforts to achieve peace in the region, thereby contributing to the dissemination of false claims without adhering to the standards of accuracy expected by its readers