New Zealand Great Williamson Says 'Right Time' To Retire From International Cricket

MENAFN - Gulf Times) New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer and arguably greatest batsman Kane Williamson announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Friday in the middle of their series against England.

The 35-year-old former skipper called time ahead of the second Test at The Oval next week. He played in the Black Caps' defeat in the first Test at Lord's, making 0 and 18."I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time," he said.

"I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand.

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," added Williamson.

The timing of Willamson's announcement, one match into a three-Test series and with a 2026/27 season featuring series against India and Australia to come, was a surprise.

But Williamson, speaking later Friday in London, said: "When I look at the dressing room now and I see the talent, and the journey that I think this team's looking to go on, it just feels like the right time for me to step away.

"I feel really good about it," added Williamson one of the 'Fab Four' batsmen of his generation, alongside India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root.

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New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference. (Reuters)

He made his international debut in 2010 and played 378 games for his country, finishing as New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer with 19,346 including 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

Williamson played 110 Tests, hitting 33 centuries on his way to 9,515 runs at an average of 54.06.

His leadership style was much admired and he captained the side in all three formats during a golden period from 2016 to 2024.

During that time, New Zealand made two World Cup finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

'LEGEND'

New Zealand coach Rob Walter paid tribute to Willamson by saying: "Anyone who's had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person.

"His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it's what he means to this Black Caps team, as well as world cricket -- that will be his legacy."

Williamson's retirement is a blow to New Zealand's hopes of levelling the England series, with Walter telling reporters in London: "You don't lose Kane Williamson off the team sheet and get stronger, because he's a legend."

Walter, meanwhile declined to say who will take Williamson's place at No 3 at the Oval.

Henry Nicholls is the reserve batsman in the squad but Rachin Ravindra could move up from No 4.

Williamson's list of accolades is immense, including being named the ICC Cricketer of 2015 and Test player of the year in 2019, while also winning the domestic Sir Richard Hadlee Medal on a record four occasions.

New Zealand great Hadlee hailed him as "a wonderful player and fine leader".

"He's demonstrated a willingness to continually advance his game to the highest level in all three formats and he rightfully finishes as one of the best players of his era," he said.

"The way he prepared himself physically and mentally was perhaps the most impressive part. He was always committed to working hard and developing his technique to ensure he was ready to be a world class player.

"He's been an unflappable leader and the architect of some of our greatest moments in cricket."

New Zealand Kane Williamson retirement Black Caps