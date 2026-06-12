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Qatar, Switzerland Discuss Regional Developments And Mediation Ffforts


2026-06-12 02:05:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met on Friday with HE State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department of the Swiss Confederation, Alexandre Fasel, on the sidelines of the 2026 MAS ETH Mediation in Peace Processes Policy Forum in Zurich.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing regional security and stability.

In addition, they exchanged views on the ongoing mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscoring the importance of continuing diplomatic engagement to address outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

HE Dr. Al Khulaifi reaffirmed Qatar's support for diplomatic initiatives that promote dialogue and reduce tensions. He stressed that diplomacy remains essential to resolving outstanding issues, strengthening regional security and stability, and creating conditions for sustainable understandings that serve mutual interests and help prevent further escalation in the region.

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Gulf Times

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