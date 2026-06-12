Qatar, Switzerland Discuss Regional Developments And Mediation Ffforts
The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields.
The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing regional security and stability.
In addition, they exchanged views on the ongoing mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscoring the importance of continuing diplomatic engagement to address outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.
HE Dr. Al Khulaifi reaffirmed Qatar's support for diplomatic initiatives that promote dialogue and reduce tensions. He stressed that diplomacy remains essential to resolving outstanding issues, strengthening regional security and stability, and creating conditions for sustainable understandings that serve mutual interests and help prevent further escalation in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment